Hyderabad-based firm setting up more than 3,000 oxygen beds across Tamil Nadu

As a part of its nationwide initiative to help the state governments fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying beds and vital medical equipment, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is establishing more than 3000 beds in Tamil Nadu.

These beds are established in hospitals that have oxygen facilities and will be served by the medical staff of the state government.

In 72 hours, MEIL’s team installed 500 beds with an oxygen supply facility in Madurai. The 500-bed facility at Thoppur in Madurai was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin recently.

In coordination with CREDAI Tamil Nadu and G Square Realtors, MEIL is establishing Covid care facilities with oxygen availability in various places in Tamil Nadu, and Stalin is directly supervising these medical infrastructure facilities.

MEIL is also installing a 1,070-bed facility with oxygen availability in several hospitals on a war-footing in Greater Chennai. It is also establishing 200 oxygen beds each at Vellore, Erode and Ayapakkam, 100 beds each in Ambur, Nattaram Valli, Meishwaram, Vaniyambadi, Vallajh, and 50 beds in Sholingur.

So far, it has installed 660-bed facilities and is planning to establish over 3000 beds with oxygen readily available.

MEIL is supplying oxygen to the government and private hospitals where it is setting up beds for free.

“In this crisis, it is our responsibility to serve the nation. We have appointed a special team to help governments in battling the Covid crisis. Our Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy is personally supervising these efforts,’’ said MEIL Director B Srinivas Reddy.

“Under corporate social responsibility (CSR), we took the initiative to help during this pandemic. On the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, we are setting up over 3000-bed facilities with all required equipment across Tamil Nadu. We are planning to establish 200 PSA plants in several places in the country to mitigate the oxygen shortage. We also began cryogenic oxygen tanks manufacturing in cooperation with DRDO and the Petroleum Ministry. We are supplying oxygen to the hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. We imported 11 cryogenic oxygen tanks and gave them to the Telangana Government,’’ Reddy said.