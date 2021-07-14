Hyderabad: Bank guard shoots at colleague, arrested

Police arrested Khan and charged him with attempt to murder in a case filed at the Abid Road police station.

A security guard posted at the State Bank of India’s Gunfoundry branch in Hyderabad shot at an outsourcing staff of the bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Sardar Khan (54), an ex-serviceman of the Indian Army, fired three rounds at Surender at around 3.20 pm near the guard’s post. While Surender escaped two shots, he received a bullet injury on the side of his torso. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital and is out of danger, said police.

In videos that emerged soon after the incident, Surender could be seen being escorted out of the building by a few men and to the hospital in a car.

Police arrested Khan and charged him with attempt to murder in a case filed at the Abid Road police station. Viswa Prasad, DCP Central Zone, told indianexpress.com that Khan has been working at the Gunfoundry branch of the bank for the last eight to nine years and had no criminal records.

“What we know is that it happened in a fit of rage. Surender, who is a class 4 employee, is known to have made belittling and humiliating remarks against him. In the heat of the moment, he was infuriated and shot three rounds,” said the DCP.

Khan, who was a driver in the artillery division, fired three rounds using his single barrel pump-action shotgun. The DCP said Surender is a contract employee and could have been “teasing” Khan for some time. “It was a narrow escape for Surender. He is under treatment and out of danger,” he said.

The incident caused some confusion in the branch located in the heart of the city as panic-stricken customers rushed out of the building hearing the gunshots. Police brought the situation under control by detaining Khan.