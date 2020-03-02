Bahrain national charged with rape of Hyderabad woman

The trio is expected to be arrested by evening, police said. The trio is expected to be arrested by evening, police said.

An FIR has been registered against a Bahrain national for allegedly raping a woman in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s sister, the police has booked the 60-year-old for rape, cheating, wrongful confinement, and trafficking under sections 417, 420, 343, 370, 376(2) and 109 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides him, an FIR has also been registered against a broker and his wife.

According to the complainant, the broker called up the victim and her sister on February 25 on the pretext of discussing the sale of their house. On reaching the broker’s home, the two women were introduced to the Bahrain national following which he offered to marry the older sister. After the older sister refused the offer, the man asked the younger sister to marry him.

The complainant told police that the younger sister went missing the same evening. On February 29, the complainant and her family visited the broker and his wife and inquired about her sister and found the address of the accused.

“My sister was kidnapped and sold to the Arab Sheikh. Since then, he has been raping her and also burnt her foot with a cigarette,” the complainant told police.

When contacted, a police officer told indianexpress.com that the case appeared to be that of contract marriage. “We have registered the case against the Bahrain national, his broker and wife. Upon questioning them, we will get to know more details. We are yet to arrest them,” he said.

Police are also trying to find out if the accused has been involved in similar offenses in the past.

