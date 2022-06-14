Hyderabad can emerge as hub of automobile technology: Telangana minister KTR

Telangana IT minister K T said Hyderabad has the potential to emerge as an automobile technology hub as he inaugurated the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of US-based automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts on Monday. The GCC is the firm’s largest software development centre outside its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The minister said the state government was on a mission to create a world-class Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) at Yenkathala in Mominpet of Vikarabad district in partnership with multiple Automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), suppliers, technology companies and startups. Advance Auto Parts will partner with TMV to build the automotive ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Welcome @AdvanceAuto to Telangana & India Delighted that you’ve chosen Hyderabad for your largest tech centre outside US https://t.co/YBGiQfMt1Q — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 13, 2022

Rama Rao added “I am extremely proud to see Telangana’s focus on digitisation and industry-friendly policies translate to it becoming a destination of choice for global investors like Advance Auto Parts. With Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess and extraordinary talent pool, it is serving more than 1,000 global innovators in research and development across sectors.”

The Fortune 500 company said the GCC will act as a hub of innovation, providing critical transformational support and automotive solutions across IT, digital, finance, and human resources for its North American markets.

“India is an extremely important market for Advance, and we are committed to investing substantially in recruiting, retaining, and developing top talent to drive growth and value across the company with an impetus on innovation. We look forward to growing our global team in Hyderabad… while helping grow the regional economy,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance. He said Hyderabad was chosen over other locations in the US as well as Taipei, Mexico and Bengaluru due to the availability of the right ecosystem.

The auto parts player has 450 techies and over 150 partner resources working from the GCC at present. The GCC in Hyderabad was originally opened in 2019 but could not be officially inaugurated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mahender Dubba, managing director of Advance GCC India, GCCs in the country have moved up the value chain from providers of low-cost routine services to centres of excellence. “With our new Global Capability Centre, we look forward to attracting the best possible local talent and we are committed to building our domestic base which currently employs close to 430 people and a year-end target of 600 people,” he said.