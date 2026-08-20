Mall employee run over by Aston Martin in Hyderabad, Andhra MP’s son booked

3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 08:43 PM IST
Bharati Mukhi, 26, who worked as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, was killed after being run over by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16. (Express photo)
HyderabadPolice has named Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, as an accused in a case related to rash and negligent driving that allegedly led to the death of a 26-year-old sales executive of a mall in Hyderabad last week.
Lingamaneni Ramesh is an MP of Jana Sena Party, which is in a coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. When contacted for comment, Jana Sena spokesperson was unavailable.
Bharati Mukhi, 26, who worked as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, was killed after being run over by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16, according to the FIR in the case. The police have registered a case against Sanjush under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
As per the complaint filed by her store manager Panjala Ashwin Kumar, Mukhi and her colleague Pooja Ashok had stepped out to get food when the accident took place. The FIR stated that Sanjush was driving the car at a high speed, and in a rash and negligent manner, and hit Mukhi while she was crossing the road. The woman suffered a bleeding injury to the head, the FIR stated. As per the FIR, Mukhi was shifted in the same car to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her brought dead.
No arrests made
When contacted, Madhapur Police told The Indian Express that no arrest has been made because the case is “not under a remandable section”. “The accused was not driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. He has no prior cases too,” a police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express.
Sanjush, 21, according to his public profile, is a “director with Black Ridge Energy Private limited” – an energy company. He studied BS Computer Science at the University of Texas, Dallas, it stated.
“There is no arrest in the case because road accident falls under the negligence case, punishment for which is below seven years and it is bailable (offence),” a police officer said.
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Section 106(1) of the BNS deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, and leads to imprisonment of up to five years besides a fine.
Madhapur Police confirmed to The Indian Express that a notice has been served to the accused in the case.
When contacted, the mall managers said they did not wish to comment on the case. “She was a good girl, always eager to work,” a colleague of the deceased told The Indian Express. Mukhi originally hailed from Odisha and was living in Hyderabad with her mother.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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