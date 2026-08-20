Mall employee run over by Aston Martin in Hyderabad, Andhra MP’s son booked

Bharati Mukhi, 26, who worked as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, was killed after being run over by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16. (Express photo)

Hyderabad Police has named Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, as an accused in a case related to rash and negligent driving that allegedly led to the death of a 26-year-old sales executive of a mall in Hyderabad last week.

Lingamaneni Ramesh is an MP of Jana Sena Party, which is in a coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. When contacted for comment, Jana Sena spokesperson was unavailable.

Bharati Mukhi, 26, who worked as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, was killed after being run over by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16, according to the FIR in the case. The police have registered a case against Sanjush under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).