Hyderabad: Anti-CAA march questions KCR silence

Raising slogans such as “Inquilab zindabad’’, “Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai’’, “KCR chup kyon hai (why are you silent, KCR?)’’ and “Modi down down’’, people marched peacefully. Raising slogans such as “Inquilab zindabad’’, “Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai’’, “KCR chup kyon hai (why are you silent, KCR?)’’ and “Modi down down’’, people marched peacefully.

Carrying the Tricolour and placards, over 20,000 people took part in the “Million March” in Hyderabad on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC and NPR, organised by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee, which comprises 40 social and political organisations.

Thousands of people from across Hyderabad and surrounding districts joined the march.

As the protesters converged at Dharna Chowk, it became a sea of Indian flags. Although Hyderabad Police had stated that not more than 1,000 people would be allowed at the protest site, the crowd swelled to an estimated 20,000; the police allowed many people into the NTR Stadium nearby.

Amjad Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, one of the 30 outfits which organised the march, said, “This is a victory of the people. People are angry at CAA and NRC. This rally has proved how many people — and not just Muslims — are against these laws.”

A large number of Muslim women arrived early at the venue, followed by groups of youths and students. By 3 pm, the Telugu Talli flyover near Telangana Secretariat abutting Hussain Sagar Lake was jammed with protesters.

Some BJP activists and members of Hindu Sanghatan, including its president Karuna Sagar, tried to protest against the march, but they were detained by police.

Earlier in the day, some miscreants tried to create confusion on social media that the Million March was cancelled. However, leaders of the different organisers denied this as rumour and appealed to everyone to join.

“CAA and NRC are against the secular spirit of this country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah are behaving like dictators. The Constitution is being undermined and our country’s secular values are being eroded,’’ Rehana Khan, a student of Osmania University, said.

On Friday, police gave permission to the Million March but changed the venue.

