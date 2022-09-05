Hyderabad annexation, charges against KCR daughter may dominate Telangana Assembly session

The Telangana Assembly session starting on Tuesday is likely to witness heated arguments over the plans of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Opposition parties to commemorate September 17, the day on which Hyderabad became part of the Indian union in 1948.

After the BJP declared it was organising year-long programmes to mark the day as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the TRS said its government would observe Telangana National Integration Day on September 17.

The BJP and the Congress are also likely to seek a reply from the government on the former’s allegation that K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had facilitated a meeting of liquor barons with the Delhi government.

Also, the Assembly is meeting at a time when a bypoll is expected in Munugode. The TRS and the BJP are engaged in a bitter battle to win the seat vacated by K Raj Gopal Reddy, who resigned as the Congress MLA. He joined the BJP and will be its candidate, although the bypoll is yet to be announced.

The BJP, which has won two of the three bypolls held since December 2018, is hoping to win and project itself as the alternative to the TRS.

To counter the BJP’s growing influence in the state, the government wants to expand its Dalit Bandhu scheme from 100 beneficiaries to 1,500 beneficiaries in each constituency. Along with this, the Assembly will also likely discuss the issue of podu (shifting cultivation) land.

The government recently decided to hold meetings in every district with officials from the revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments to resolve the land disputes.