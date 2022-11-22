In Hyderabad, Amazon Web Services launches its second infra region in India; to invest Rs 36k crore

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Tuesday announced the launch of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, its second infrastructure region in the country. The new region is estimated to support more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of over $4.4 billion (approximately Rs 36,300 crore) in India by 2030, according to a statement from the company.

Major announcement! Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an https://t.co/RTJV8UbvFI, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in India—the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.

In a statement, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao welcomed the company’s commitment to invest approximately Rs 36,300 crore in the AWS Region in Hyderabad. This, according to him, strengthened Telangana’s position as a “progressive data centre hub in India”. “We recognize the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana,” he said.

Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice-president of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services Inc, said the launch of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of the company’s long-term investment in the country.

“Customers and partners in India will now have the additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” Kalyanaraman said, adding, “We are proud to invest in the future of the Indian technology community and workforce, and we are committed to helping organizations across industries increase agility and drive innovation.”

The future starts today!

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is now open! 🎉

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is now open! This is the second region in India joining the Mumbai region to offer customers more choice & flexibility to leverage advanced cloud technologies.

“Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations will have greater choices for running their applications and serving end users from data centres located in India. Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI),” the company said in a release.

According to AWS, the launch of its Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable local customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in India, while providing customers with even lower latency across the country. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which opened in June 2016.

The estimated investment of Rs 36,300 includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses, according to AWS. It further said that the investment is also estimated to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during this time.

“These jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (approx Rs 63,600 crore) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030,” it said.