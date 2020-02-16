Hyderabad: One killed, two injured after car falls off bridge after collision with truck

Operation underway to recover the car which fell off the Alugunoor Maniar bridge Operation underway to recover the car which fell off the Alugunoor Maniar bridge

At least one person was killed and two others injured on Sunday morning when a car fell off a bridge following a collision with a truck.

The accident took place on Alugunoor Maniar bridge in Karimnagar district when the car driven by Jodi Srinivas lost control after colliding with a truck on the bridge and fell some 30 metres down.

Srinivas died on the spot while his wife and one other person were admitted to a hospital. A traffic constable Chandrasekhar Goud, who was controlling the traffic on the bridge while assisting the rescue operation, too fell off the bridge while the car was being salvaged. Officials said the condition of the three injured is critical.

Srinivas and his family were going to Komaravalli Mallanna temple when the mishap occurred.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.