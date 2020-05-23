Hyderabad airport to resume flight operations, deploys 40 self-check-in kiosks for contactless boarding

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad is all set to resume flight operations from May 25, nearly two months after commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

After the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announcement on May 20 that domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) which operates the Hyderabad airport, today announced its readiness to provide a safe and healthy environment for the passengers flying out of the airport.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said in a press release that the airport is all set to commence the operations. “We are fully geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers while they are traveling through our airport. Already equipped with the fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology-based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touchpoints.”

As per government guidelines, passengers will have to undergo thermal scanning, and queue managers are deployed, social distance markings, seating arrangements with social distance norms have been made before security checks to avoid crowding. Passengers are encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self-check-in

facility, self-bag tag facility, scan and fly, etc. They would be required to carry a maximum of one hand baggage and one check-in baggage as per the government guidelines.

Special disinfection systems have been put in place to disinfect all baggage moving through the airport’s baggage handling systems, passenger trolleys and hand baggage security screening trays. Passengers departing will be able to personally collect freshly disinfected baggage trolleys on the departure ramp itself from the newly deployed trolley disinfection tunnels.

The airport has deployed 48 self-check-in kiosks for a contactless boarding experience. All these kiosks are capable of dispensing both boarding passes and baggage ags for the check-in luggage for all major airlines.

