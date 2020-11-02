Hyderabad airport starts on-site Covid-19 testing facility

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has collaborated with Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad based NABL and ICMR-certified agency to provide the services (Source: GHIAL)

International passengers flying out of Hyderabad or arriving in the city can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 at the airport itself. An on-site coronavirus testing laboratory started its operations from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Monday

According to the Centre’s guidelines, its mandatory for arriving international passengers to carry a RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departure to India. This report needs to be furnished before the medical team deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has collaborated with Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad based NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID-19 samples, whose results will be issued in 3-4 hours. Arriving passengers scheduled for domestic connecting flights too can avail the service.

For arriving international passengers scheduled for an onward journey, the sample collection counter is available at the immigration level (Source: GHIAL)

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said the Covid-19 laboratory at the airport was equipped with all necessary testing and sample collection facilities in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. “We are confident that this step will further boost passenger convenience and instill more confidence in air travel as the safest mode of transportation in the post-pandemic world,” he said.

“The Mapmygenome Covid-19 Test Lab at Hyderabad International Airport is now operational round the clock. Apart from the on-site testing facility for passengers, the lab also offers walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone interested in getting a test done,” said a statement from GHIAL.

Sample collection counters are available at two locations at the airport. For arriving international passengers scheduled for an onward journey, the sample collection counter is available at the immigration level.

For departing international passengers, another sample collection counter is made available at the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). “Such passengers going to get themselves tested at the airport should factor in additional time for the test report while traveling,” the statement said.

Passengers availing of the testing services will have to provide details such as, name, contact details, and valid ID proof for registration.

In case of a negative RT-PCR test report, the arriving international passengers can continue their onward journey, getting an exemption from institutional quarantine. They will have to undergo home quarantine as per the government norms unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules. In case of a positive result, the laid down protocols will be taken up by the state health department authorities.

