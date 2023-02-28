Hyderabad Airport Metro: Works on ground begin with peg markings along corridor

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Tuesday announced the completion of the survey for the airport Metro corridor. N V S Reddy, managing director of the HAML, said that peg marking of its alignment on the ground has begun.

“Transferring the alignment onto the ground by peg marking will facilitate preliminary works such as marking of Airport Metro pier (pillar) locations on the ground and taking up soil testing for determining the soil bearing capacity, designing of piers etc,” he said in a statement.

The 31-km-long airport corridor is estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore and will connect Mindspace Junction near Raidurg Metro station and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The HAML is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the project is fully funded by the state government.

The last station on the Blue line of the 69-km long Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, a project under a public-private partnership, ends at Mindspace Junction. The officials are looking at different design options for a new integrated Raidurg station at Mindspace Junction and the new Airport Metro station from the point of view of passenger convenience.

On Tuesday, the HAML informed that besides traditional engineering peg marks on the road, aluminium boards with a retro-reflective sheet for visibility at night are also being embedded in the central median etc, indicating the chainage i.e. the distance of that particular point from the starting point of Airport Metro.

While smaller-sized boards are being placed at every 100 metre as 0.1 km, 0.2 km etc, slightly bigger boards are being kept at every half a kilometre. The boards are placed in the central median from Raidurg to Biodiversity Junction; and from IT Towers on Khajaguda Road to Nanakramguda Junction where the central median is available, the MD said.

From Nanakramguda Junction to TSPA Junction, they are being fixed on the footpath side as the service road on the city side of the outer ring road (ORR) is under expansion and as of now, there is no central median in this stretch. However, Airport metro pillars will be located in the central median of the expanded service road between Nanakramguda junction and TSPA Junction along the ORR, Reddy added.