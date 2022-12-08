We want Hyderabad Airport Metro to be better than Hong Kong and Gatwick in terms of experience: HMRL MD

The Telangana government recently announced a 31-km long Airport Metro corridor with its own funds. Ahead of the foundation stone laying by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, scheduled for December 9, the special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has already called for applications for the appointment of a general consultant (GC) who will assist the HAML in reviewing the detailed project report (DPR), project planning, tender documentation, design management, quality assurance and control, security audit etc.

Planned at Rs 6,250 crore, the airport corridor will start from Mindspace junction near Raidurg metro station and end at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The HAML is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

HMRL’s managing director N V S Reddy, who conceived the project nearly two decades ago and continues to helm the project, credits the grit, determination and passion for the project as he shares his ‘tremendous satisfaction’ with the end product that he believed was one of the most difficult mega projects to implement in India. Recalling the journey, as the HMRL’s operations completed five years last month, Reddy says he had to deal with 30 religious structures, acquire 3000 properties for road widening, fight 370 court cases, see his effigy being burnt countless times, and face brickbats from heritage activists for changing the nature and characteristics of the city etc.

He spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com. Here are the edited excerpts.

Q. As HAML has set the ball rolling, what are the lessons that you take from the implementation of HMRL as the world’s largest metro rail project in public-private partnership mode?

N V S Reddy: Everyone said the project was jinxed and impossible, and wrote it off saying it would never happen as nobody had done it under public-private partnership mode. A project like this is tough to implement. You require an officer and team with dedication. A strict tenure is required. Luckily, in my case, I continued through changes in regimes and chief ministers, agitations and the creation of the new state. A government project is going to be easy to implement whereas the private sector is always concerned about a PPP project. In our case, the private sector brought efficiency. We are one of the lowest in terms of operation and maintenance expenditure, better than Hong Kong and Singapore. We had excellent financial and engineering innovations and technological improvements. These are all lessons.

Q. The metro was shut down for 169 days during the pandemic. The project concessionaire, LTMRHL, reported a loss of Rs 1700 crore that year. How worse was the situation? Did you think it was all going downhill?

Reddy: Yes, at one point we were really worried as to how long the covid (lockdown) would continue and how long we had to discontinue operations and keep it shut down. L&T was worried, and we were worried too. Our private partner incurred heavy losses. Luckily, we are over it and back to normalcy. Almost 4.3 lakh passengers are using the metro every day now.

Q. You often speak about changing the way people of Hyderabad travel. While ridership stands at 4.3 lakh, we hear people complaining about last-mile connectivity issues. How do you respond?

Reddy: Hyderabadis are by and large very disciplined. Elsewhere, you may see people spitting (at stations/trains) or the bubble gum problem which is there even in western countries. We don’t have such issues here. Yes, people have to stop crowding at gates and let passengers come out before they try to get in. We are working on it. About first mile-last mile connectivity, we have encouraged many young startups and mentored them too. Unfortunately, during the Covid pandemic, many could not withstand losses and wound up operations in the last two years. One or two have continued, and others are coming back. We have commissioned more than 70 buses and minivans at all stations. Recently, we have had an understanding with the TSRTC to run buses. They agreed to come forward. Slowly, we are improving the last-mile connectivity issues.

Q. Most common feedback you request possibly could be about requests to increase the number of metro cars on trains. People are ready for the metro but trains are always crowded. What do you say?

Reddy: We are aware of it (rush) though the peak is yet to be achieved. Metro trains are designed all over the world for crowding. In Tokyo, for example, there are pushers – just to push passengers inside. Luckily that is not the situation here. Like in Mumbai (local trains), it will get more and more crowded here. L&T is thinking of placing orders for additional rakes and coaches. I am also nudging them. But it will take time. The plan is there but they(L&T) have to find additional revenues and pay advances. After they pay advances, it will take 12 to 18 months for the supply.

Q. Old city residents are still waiting for Metro. The work has not begun. Is there any deadline set for implementation?

Reddy: There is no deadline yet. The government will take a call about what should be the deadline. I would not like to comment beyond this.

Q. Going forward, the state government has announced that the airport metro corridor will be implemented in three years. You have said it would be better than what is there now. Could you explain?

Reddy: These are different. The city metro is designed more for standing whereas the airport metro will have more seating arrangements, like an AC chair car of Indian Railways with much better features. Secondly, these are speedier. While the average speed of the city metro is about 36 kmph with a maximum speed of 80 kmph, the airport metro will run at a maximum speed of 120 kmph. With very few stops, it can cover the entire 31 km stretch in 26 minutes. That is less than half of what it takes to travel to the airport by road.

Q. How many stations are going to be there and where are they located?

Reddy: While the DPR has indicated how many stations are going to be there and where, we are still working that out. We are re-doing the entire exercise with experience in the existing metro. The colonies along the corridor are fast developing and a lot of development is taking place. So we are reworking the locations but about eight to ten stations would be there.

Q. At the ceremony to commemorate five years of operations of the metro recently, you said passengers to the airport could check-in at metro stations, part with their baggage and travel without a hassle to boarding gates.

Reddy: 27.5 km of the total 31 km distance is going to be elevated metro and 2.5 km in the airport area will be underground. So between elevated and underground, about 1 km will be at grade or road level. It will be a beautiful experience with lightweight aerodynamic coaches and more improved and latest technologies. We are taking experiences from the world over, like in Hong Kong or Gatwick airport in London. We would like to provide better than what they have provided in terms of facilities and experience.

Q. At what stage is HAML currently? Have you obtained the green signal from the centre to go ahead?

Reddy: Here, we are doing it as an entire state government (funded) project. Only technical permissions would be required which would come as the centre has no financial commitment. We can go ahead with our work.

Q. You have said an elevated bus rapid transit system (E-BRTS) is better than an elevated metro rail. Was that option considered for the Airport metro? Or what are the advantages of the proposed Airport metro over such an elevated bus transit system in this scenario?

Reddy: Both are different. For high-speed airport connectivity, E-BRTS is probably not the solution. But, within the city, wherever the corridor is not dense, I suggest E-BRTS as a good option. Here, we wanted a really high-speed option. Passengers have to see the advantage of taking the airport metro. Right now, in bus technologies, such high-speed options are not available. Because our road standards do not allow speed beyond 80 kmph. We have considered this option. In some other corridors, E-BRTS is under examination. I have prepared reports and the government is considering them within the city.

Q. Since the Airport Metro is fully state-owned, are you looking at only ticket fares for revenue generation? Will we see metro malls or any other form of infrastructure and development projects along the sidelines? Many have raised doubts already about the viability or profitability of elevated Airport Metro. Your response to critics?

Reddy: Yes. Though a majority of substantial revenue will be from the fare box, there are also metro malls going to be there for the retail experience. Passengers will have all comforts. That will be an additional source of revenue for us along with advertising, parking fees etc. The ticket fares are, however, going to be 1/5th or 1/6th when compared to cab rates from any part of the city as already metro lines are crisscrossing the city.

Q. Is it possible to complete the project in three years? Why is the DPR not in the public domain? When do you expect the project to break even once operations are commenced?

Reddy: Three years is enough. About breaking even, I cannot say. The DPR was prepared quite in advance. We have been working for the last three years and the government has decided to now take it up. It was recently sanctioned and we are immediately going ahead. The DPR is based on a preliminary survey and we are supposed to do the foot-by-foot survey. So, the locations of stations will keep changing slightly. In fact, people have stalled my project (HMRL) for six months saying alignment was being changed. As we progress, I will share all the information step-by-step. The problem is there are (people with) vested interests that those who question on Twitter do not understand. We don’t want anyone (with vested interests) to benefit. Our project is for common people.

Q. What are the challenges and opportunities ahead?

Reddy: Compared to the existing metro, here it is not much of a difficulty as we have a dedicated right of way already available along the outer ring road and we don’t need to acquire properties. That is a great advantage. In any construction project of this magnitude, there are going to be challenges. But, we have fantastic opportunities. We would like to encourage transit-oriented development (TOD). It is not just for airport passengers. If you see, that part of Hyderabad has all top IT companies and fortune 500 companies have campuses. People can now live on the city outskirts. A lot of areas between Raidurg and Shamshabad are developing now. There will be townships and people can come to the city in 15 minutes, work and get back. Also, it will be cheaper to live on the outskirts and travel to the city for work.