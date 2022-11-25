scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

International departures at Hyderabad airport to be shifted to main terminal from Monday

The first departure from the new international departure hall will be a Saudia flight at 5.30 pm, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has said.

In a passenger advisory issued Friday, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) stated that international departure will be moved back to the main terminal of the airport. (File)

The Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Airport will be decommissioned and passengers can now directly arrive at the airport’s main terminal for international departure, airport authorities said.

In a passenger advisory issued Friday, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) stated that international departure will be moved back to the main terminal of the airport. “Taking another step towards a journey of a better tomorrow, the new International Departure Hall at Hyderabad Airport will be operational from 28th November, 2022,” it said.

Further, it said that the newly built international departure hall is integrated with the existing terminal building and airline companies have been instructed to inform passengers about the development. The first departure from the new international departure hall will be a Saudia flight at 5.30 pm.

“The first international flight SV-753 will take off from the new departure hall at STD 1730 hours. With the opening of this International Departure Hall, the existing Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) will be decommissioned. From 28th November 1300 hours onwards, international passengers can now directly arrive at the departures instead of going to the erstwhile IIDT,” the statement said.

GHIAL advised international passengers to visit www.hyderabad.aero for further information or contact the airport information desk at +91-40-66546370. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has made adequate arrangements for information dissemination across all passenger touchpoints at the airport. Communication is also being done through the airport’s social media platforms, it added.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:04:06 pm
