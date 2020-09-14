Hyderabad airport gets infrared sensor in contactless elevators

The technology was piloted at one of the elevators at the departure level.

Following the successful execution of a contactless elevator experience as a pilot project, the Hyderabad international airport has decided to equip all passenger elevators with infrared-tech based touch-less elevator control system.

The technology was piloted at one of the elevators at the departure level. The users of that elevator could wave their hands closer to the sensor to call the elevator. Once inside, they could point their finger towards a floor number as a command for a designated floor.

“The airport has developed an ingenious solution of touch-less elevator control system, which is based on Infrared technology. The sensor can detect interaction from a distance of 0.1-10 cm from the button surface to enable users to make their selection with absolutely no physical contact. With the successful culmination of the pilot project, the airport is going ahead with enabling all passenger facing elevators across the airport terminal building for this automation,” said a press note from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited(GHIAL).

The airport is presently handling over 20,000 domestic passengers daily, which is four times the passenger footfall of about 3000, when the airport recommenced on 25th May. Similarly, it is handling over 200 daily domestic air traffic movements, which is five times of about 40 air traffic movements in the first few weeks of resumption of the domestic operations.

The airport is known for its many innovative technology friendly and digital measures for passenger convenience and is also a fully e-boarding enabled airport. Other measures also include, zero-contact and fully sanitized services viz. self-check in kiosks, tech-enabled entry gates, self-baggage drop, virtual information desk for passengers, UV enabled disinfection of Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at the pre-embarkation security screening zones, UV ovens at the retail outlets, touch less drinking water fountains and inline disinfection of departure and arrival baggage trolleys, washrooms among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.