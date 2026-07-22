Airline cabin crew member ‘sexually assaulted’ in office cab in Hyderabad, driver arrested

The Hyderabad Police have arrested the driver of a cab service for allegedly raping and assaulting an airline cabin crew member of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The 23-year-old accused was remanded to police custody by a local court, police said Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on July 20, 2.40 pm when the woman boarded her office cab to reach the airport to start her shift. Instead of taking her to the airport, the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

“He also allegedly beat her up, so we have invoked sections for assault too,” RGIA Police Outpost Inspector B Kiran Kumar told The Indian Express.