Airline cabin crew member ‘sexually assaulted’ in office cab in Hyderabad, driver arrested

The alleged incident occurred on July 20, 2.40 pm when the woman boarded her office cab to reach the airport to start her shift.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadJul 22, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Cab driver diverts airport route, allegedly assaults airline crew member in Hyderabad. (Photo: Pexels)Cab driver diverted airport route, allegedly assaulted airline crew member in Hyderabad. (Photo: Pexels)
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The Hyderabad Police have arrested the driver of a cab service for allegedly raping and assaulting an airline cabin crew member of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The 23-year-old accused was remanded to police custody by a local court, police said Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on July 20, 2.40 pm when the woman boarded her office cab to reach the airport to start her shift. Instead of taking her to the airport, the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

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“He also allegedly beat her up, so we have invoked sections for assault too,” RGIA Police Outpost Inspector B Kiran Kumar told The Indian Express.

The woman lodged a complaint with RGIA Police Outpost, which is right outside the sprawling airport premises on the very same day. “She approached the police soon after the incident,” Kumar said.

The cab service was being run by a local company under the purview of the airlines for which the woman worked. “We have asked the airlines to check the safety of operation of the cab services and the safety precautions which are in place for transport of women workers,” a police officer said.

The airline, which is not being identified to safeguard the identity of the victim, was not available for comment. The woman was travelling a short distance from Shamshabad to the airport, police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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