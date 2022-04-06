Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator calls policemen ‘sau rupaye ka admi’, arrested

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporator from Bholakpur division, Ghouseuddin Mohammed, was arrested by Hyderabad police Wednesday. He was charged under IPC sections for obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation.

Notably, a video of the corporator threatening and abusing two on-duty police constables of Musheerabad police station in the early hours of Tuesday has gone viral on social media. Ghouseuddin Mohammed can be heard calling the policemen “sau rupaye ka admi” and telling them not to enter his “area” during the month of Ramzan.

“This won’t work in my area. You were told not to come to this area for this entire month, why did you come? Do your duty and leave. Call your SI, I want to talk to him. Tell him the corporator is here,” Ghouseuddin can be heard telling the policemen. The constables on night patrol duty were tasked with the job to ensure the closure of shops past midnight.

While no case was registered against the corporator, BJP MLA T Raja Singh was one of the many who sought action. Tweeting the video, Singh said: “A clear warning to @hydcitypolice not to enter his area for the next 30 days & abusing the officers on duty. Too much freedom leads to this. The video is from the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad city, @CPHydCity can we expect some action against such people. @TelanganaDGP (sic)”

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao asked the DGP to take stern action irrespective of political affiliations. “Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” his tweet read.

Hyderabad police quickly responded to the minister’s tweet informing that a case has been registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Musheerabad Police Station.

Confirming the corporator’s arrest, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chikkadpally) CH Sridhar told indianexpress.com that Ghouseuddin Mohammed alias Taha was remanded in judicial custody till April 20.

Explaining the turn of events, he said constable officer Anil Kumar and Home guard officer Karaiah of the blue colts team were patrolling the Musheerabad sector in the intervening night of April 4 and 5, when they found some shops open and operating at around 2.10am, way beyond permitted hours.

“While they were enforcing the closure of establishments, local corporator Ghouseuddin gathered supporters and picked up an argument with the officers and obstructed them while discharging their duties. He pushed them away, insulted and abused them, threatened them to not come into his locality,” the ACP said. There are no previous complaints or cases against the corporator, he added.