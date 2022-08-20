scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Hyderabad: By accident, activist sets fire inside principal’s room; 3 suffer serious burns

Protesting a college management’s decision to allegedly withhold the transfer certificate of a student, a student activist doused himself in petrol without noticing a burning lamp next to him.

A protest against the management of a private junior college in Hyderabad resulted in an accidental fire inside the chambers of the college principal when a student activist doused himself in petrol to threaten the management to release a student’s transfer certificate (TC) after completion of intermediate education.

The student activist Sandeep (23), a member of Telangana Students Union, his colleague Venkata Chary (28), an ABVP activist from Osmania University, and Ashok Reddy (51), an administrative officer at the college, suffered severe burn injuries, while the college principal and others present inside the room sustained minor injuries

The incident took place on Friday at Narayana College, Amberpet, near Ramanthapur in the city. According to Amberpet police, at least 10 people were present at the chamber at the time of the incident.

“Apart from the principal and his staff, a student named Sai Narayana, his parents, and the union leaders were present in the principal’s chamber to question why the college has not issued TC and completion memo to the student although he has completed the course. The college management maintains that the student is yet to pay fee dues of Rs 19,500. During the arguments, Sandeep took out petrol he brought in a one-litre bottle and poured it on himself without noticing a burning lamp next to him,” Peram Sudhakar, station house officer (SHO), Amberpet police station told indianexpress.com.

While Sandeep suffered up to 80 per cent burns, Reddy and Chary suffered over 50 per cent burns. They are admitted to a corporate hospital and their condition is critical. “The college authorities have not lodged a complaint yet. But we have registered a case against unknown persons…The magistrate has recorded their dying declaration and once we have a copy of it, the case will be altered accordingly,” the SHO added.

Sai Narayana completed his intermediate in MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) in June this year and as he was denied the certificates, his parents have been reportedly visiting the college to sort out the matter in the last 10 days, but in vain. The union leaders had accompanied the parents on Friday to find a solution to the matter amicably. The parents told police that the college management has withheld the certificates of many more students.

The college management Friday stated that it was considering filing criminal charges against the people responsible. “An unfortunate incident of arson has occurred at the Narayana College Campus in Ramanthapur. Our principal and another staff member have suffered multiple burn injuries as a consequence. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy against such dangerous behaviour on our campuses. We are consulting with our legal team and are preparing to file criminal charges against those responsible for this heinous incident,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education issued a statement directing all principals of the government, private or any other junior college not to withhold the certificates of students leaving their junior colleges by citing “flimsy reasons”. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, in the statement, directed all district education officers to inspect all private junior colleges to ensure that no college withholds the certificates of students and that any violations of rules, regulations and guidelines would be viewed seriously resulting in necessary action on such managements.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:38:04 pm
