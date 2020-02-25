Hyderabad: AAP all set to contest civic polls next year

The AAP has promised 200 units of power free, apart from 20,000 litres of drinking water to every household of Greater Hyderabad. (Express photo) The AAP has promised 200 units of power free, apart from 20,000 litres of drinking water to every household of Greater Hyderabad. (Express photo)

Buoyed by its recent success in the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to kick off its campaign in Telangana, with an ambitious shot at the next year’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The party has decided to highlight its work in the education and health sectors in Delhi and promise to emulate it in the city here.

Starting Sunday (February 23) the party has launched a month-long membership drive, where one can give a missed call on 9871-01-01-01 and join ‘AAP for Nation Building’

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Burra Ramu Goud, Telangana convenor for AAP, said that though the party has contested state assembly elections in 2014 and 2018, the leadership in Delhi now sees a new opportunity and is very clear about spreading across the country.

“We will have our candidates in all 150 divisions for GHMC polls and we will campaign in full strength. A lot of people are joining our party. We are going to take our message of development to every household in Hyderabad,” said Goud.

According to him, party leaders and strategists are meeting different sections of society to understand what can be done in Hyderabad. “We have started working on our manifesto for GHMC polls. The committee will focus on issues in all 150 wards. Work has started,” Goud added.

The AAP had launched its ‘nation building’ campaign across the country on February 11 after the Arvind Kejriwal government made a massive comeback in Delhi.

In Telangana, the campaign was launched on Sunday by Supreme Court advocate and AAP in-charge for the state, Priyanka Kakkar. She said that if the party wins GHMC, it would supply 200 units of power free, apart from 20,000 litres of drinking water to every household of Greater Hyderabad. The party will also provide quality education and medical health to people here, she had said.

As of 2014, the party claims to have had over a lakh members from across the state. “In the recent Adilabad municipal council polls, an AAP member won 31 division-Ambedkarnagar and that has come as a boost for us. We will do well in GHMC polls,” added the Telangana convenor.

The GHMC is due for elections early next year, completing its five-year term in February. The ruling TRS had won 99 of the 150 divisions in 2016, whereas its ally AIMIM had won 44 divisions. The TDP-BJP combine had won 5 seats and Congress 2. The party’s landslide victory was attributed to fewer powercuts, supply of drinking water, double bedroom housing for poor, and efficient law and order scenario, among others.

