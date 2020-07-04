Hyderabad: 83-year-old ex-serviceman shifted to hospital for COVID observation on SHRC’s direction

Goud was referred to Chest hospital in Hyderabad. (Representational) Goud was referred to Chest hospital in Hyderabad. (Representational)

An 83-year-old ex-serviceman in Hyderabad, who was left to fend for himself at an apartment by his children, was shifted to the Government Chest Hospital after he complained of bad cold, cough, fever, and body pain on Saturday morning.

Chennaiah Goud was shifted by the municipal corporation and city police on the directions of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after the neighbours refused to help suspecting him of the Covid-19 disease.

In his petition to the Commission on July 2, Gangula German Reddy, a former naib subedar in the Indian Army himself, who resides in the same apartment complex as Goud, said the apartment residents, fearing for Goud’s well being approached the Langar House police station and a sub-inspector from the police station also spoke to Goud’s son asking him to take responsibility for the aged father.

Alleging that Goud’s son and daughter have refused to take care of the father, Reddy said, “we cannot let him be alone in his home when he is unwell. To shift him to a hospital too, someone should accompany him as his attendants. We want his children to look after him.”

On Friday, the SHRC reviewed the plea and directed the Station House Officer of Langar House police station to “take steps in shifting Goud to Gandhi hospital or Chest hospital and admit him for proper and necessary treatment and after that, the SHO shall inform the son of Goud about the admission with a word to take care of his father.” Reddy had pleaded for an immediate extension of medical aid to Goud.

After the death of his wife, Goud who retired as a head guard at a State Bank of Hyderabad branch has been living alone. A maid visits his house for a few hours every day.

“Whenever he is sick, someone from the building comes to his help to whatever extent possible. But now we too are scared because of the pandemic situation,” said Reddy. “Should one wait for his health condition to deteriorate further before medical aid is provided?” he asked.

K Srinivas, SHO of Langar House police station, told indianexpress.com that police are probing the claims while Chennaiah Goud has been immediately shifted to the Government Chest Hospital for medical examination.

“The man has not gone outside his home for the past three months. He is coughing now and then. That could be related to his old age. Neighbours are worried. But they have no right to ask him to vacate or go elsewhere even if he has COVID. We are looking into the matter and waiting for a medical report from the hospital,” the police inspector said.

