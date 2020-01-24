Hyderabad: 73 rescued from ‘old-age home’, cops say some found chained

Relatives of the inmates had put them up at the facility after paying anything between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 per month. Relatives of the inmates had put them up at the facility after paying anything between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 per month.

An illegal psychiatric rehabilitation facility operating as an ‘old-age home’ was busted and over 70 people — many of them mentally ill — rescued by Rachakonda police Thursday night.

Mamatha Old Age Home at Shilpanagar in Nagaram had been operational for the past three years. It lodged as many as 73 inmates in two 2-bhk houses, with 52 men in one and 21 women in the other.

According to the police, the facility was unhygienic and unhealthy and the inmates were inhumanly confined, with some of them chained. They were being manhandled with sticks and their medical needs being neglected.

Relatives of the inmates had put them up at the facility after paying anything between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 per month.

Officers said were neither sufficient beds nor toilets for the inmates. The Keesara police, who started a probe upon receiving a complaint from village revenue officer (VRO) Nagaram, found that the management did not have registration for running a psychiatric rehabilitation home.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DCP (Malkajgiri) Rakshitha K Murthy said all the inmates had been moved out on Friday. Some of them returned to their homes after their families took them back, she said.

“It was quite unhygienic there. I felt there were no proper facilities. The senior citizens and other inmates were quite disturbed. The conditions were deplorable,” Murthy added.

A case was registered under sections 406, 420, 324, 342 of IPC and section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, against the organisers and family members of the inmates.

The facility was being run by one Shaik Rathan John Paul and three others. They are yet to be arrested.

