Hyderabad: 6 women rescued from flesh trade, 3 men held, say police

The Cyberabad police Monday claimed to have rescued six women from flesh trade and arrested three men who ran the racket. Three alleged customers were also arrested.

Officers said following a tip-off, the police raided a house in Upparpally area under Rajendranagar on Sunday night.

According to the police, four of the rescued women are from Mumbai, whereas one is from Delhi and one from Hyderabad. They were lured into the flesh trade with the promise of Rs 25,000 per month, officers said.

The brothel was operating from a 3-bhk house at Sunrise colony in Upparpally, which the accused had taken on rent. The police said kingpin Manish Sharma and his associate Deepak Deepchand have been arrested, along with one Imran Shareef, who brought customers to the place for a commission.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar, K Ashok Chakravarthy said that Deepchand has been booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) in 2016 too. “The rescued women were sent to a shelter home. Their parents are being informed,” he said.

The arrested accused are being remanded in judicial custody. The accused had taken the house on rent for Rs 12,000 in December.

