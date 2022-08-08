scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Hyderabad: 3-year-old in coma after father thrashes her for playing for too long

The girl's father Basith Khan was charged with attempted murder by the Saifabad police based on a complaint from mother Sana Fatima, said police.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 8, 2022 11:19:04 am
The incident occurred Saturday evening at the family's residence in AC Guards, Saifabad and came to light Sunday after Fathima complained to the police.

A three-year-old girl is in a coma at a hospital in Hyderabad after she was brutally thrashed by her father, said the police Monday.



“The girl is in a coma and admitted to Osmania hospital after the father threw her on the floor. We have taken him into custody,” K Sattaiah, SHO of Saifabad police station told indianexpress.com. “The man has been disturbed due to the family’s economic condition and frustrated in general at home,” added Sattaiah.

Sakina is the third among the four daughters of Basith, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Sana Fathima, who is now 8 months pregnant.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at the family’s residence in AC Guards, Saifabad and came to light Sunday after Fathima complained to the police. Basith was reportedly annoyed with Sakina for staying too long in the washroom and playing with water. As she refused to pay heed, an angry Basith went in with a ladle and started beating her, said the police.

Upon hearing her daughter cry for help, Fathima tried to intervene. Basith reportedly pushed her away and dropped the girl on the floor in anger. The mother managed to take her away to the bedroom and soon found froth coming out of her mouth. She was taken to a nearby clinic and then admitted to the Osmania General hospital.

The Saifabad police registered a case of attempted murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also invoked sections under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act against Basith.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:19:04 am

