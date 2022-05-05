Hyderabad: 3 men force minors to strip, hit them & film the act, held

Three men, who allegedly assaulted a group of minor boys after making them strip in a locality near the Old City of Hyderabad, were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused allegedly hit the boys, who were gambling, to teach them a lesson.

The police booked Amod (19), Rahul (18) and Harikrishna (21) invoking Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the police, when the trio went near a water tank in the locality, they found about 15 boys allegedly gambling using playing cards. The accused wanted to scare them and teach them a lesson. They made the boys strip and hit them using a stick, the police said. After the boys went home, their parents noticed the injury marks and approached the local police.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that the incident happened on Friday and the accused have been arrested. The minor boys were taken to a hospital for examination.