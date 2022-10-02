Hyderabad: 3 held for plotting terror attacks during Dusshera celebrations

The Hyderabad city police arrested three persons for allegedly plotting a terror attack by hurling grenades at crowded public places during Dusshera celebrations.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said that three persons have been arrested so far for planning the attack. “These three persons were planning to throw grenades at crowded places during the festival. On specific information, we raided a place at Malakpet and arrested three persons and seized four hand grenades and nearly 5.50 lakhs in cash,” he added.

Anand further said that they arrested the main culprit and mastermind who had planned the grenade attacks, Zahed Abdul, and two others identified as Mohammed Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sami (39) and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz (29).

Police said that the three were being handled by a Pakistani ISI agent who ordered them to cause as much destruction as possible using grenades during Navaratri and Dusshera celebrations.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner said that Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in the city and was regularly in touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

“Zahed had received four grenades from his ISI handler and he was told to carry out a sensational terror attack in Hyderabad. We managed to foil it,’’ Anand said.

Police sources said that these persons conspired to unleash terror attacks in the form of lone wolf attacks by detonating the grenades they had received. Zahed is believed to be the brother of Shahid Bilal, a terror operative.

Police are also looking for several persons who assisted the terror accused identified as Farhat Ullah, Siddique Rafique, and Majeed Chotu.