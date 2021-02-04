Hyderabad: 3 COVID positives in UoH, admin asks students to be alert and responsible

Following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases on campus, the three positive students were shifted to either quarantine on campus or to a hospital. (File Photo)

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration Wednesday appealed to the students to be alert and fully conscious of their responsibility to follow all COVID-19 related norms while on campus.

The communication comes in the wake of three MSc students in the School of Life Sciences testing positive for the virus in the last five days. The university administration has stated that they are among the PG students in their final semester who were permitted to return to campus so that they can complete their laboratory/practical work before they graduate in June.

In the last few days, the UoH has permitted over 700 research scholars and Master’s students to return to the campus and resume academic work as part of its road map for further normalisation over the next couple of months.

Following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases on campus, the three positive students were shifted to either quarantine on campus or to a hospital. Their workspaces were sanitised, and other students who came into contact with them were advised to follow safety measures and get tested, said a statement from the varsity.

In the appeal addressed to the students, Prof. Vinod Pavarala, for the UoH Task Force, said, “Several instances of violations of Covid appropriate behaviour by the students have come to the attention of the Task Force — for example, mixing with other students without facial masks and leaving the isolation facility for departments before the mandatory 7-day period ends. This is not acceptable.” He asked the students to be fully conscious of their responsibilities while on campus — whether it is in the hostel rooms and mess halls, labs and practice spaces, or other public spaces.

“If there is an escalation in cases on our campus, the University would be compelled to return to a more strict policy regarding in-person classes. Needless to say, this will also slow down the approach of the Task Force in recommending a gradual, staggered return to the campus by all students,” he added.

The UoH has asked students to avoid gatherings and bring to the notice of respective heads and deans, the Chief Warden and the DSW’s Office, and the Health Centre if one experiences any virus symptoms.

The Task Force has insisted that returning students present a COVID negative report and stay in isolation at the designated facility on campus for 7 days before they commence their academic work. “It is your duty as much as it is the institution’s to minimise health risks to yourself and your fellow students, not to mention those of your faculty members and the staff,” Prof Pavarala said.