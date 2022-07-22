Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video note

July 22, 2022 1:11:35 pm
A 23-year-old YouTuber in Hyderabad died by suicide, allegedly due to a fall in patronage, among other reasons. He was suffering from loneliness and depression, police said.
C Dheena, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior, operated a YouTube channel, SeLFlo, since 2018 and posted random gaming videos. The channel has 709 video uploads and 29.8k subscribers.
According to police, Dheena was found dead in Saidabad on Thursday morning by the building watchman. Before ending his life, Dheena posted a video on the channel about declining subscribers, loneliness and lack of guidance and support from parents, police said. The video has since been removed from YouTube.
A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for suspicious death and the investigation is progressing.
Subscriber Only Stories
Saidabad police inspector Subba Rami Reddy said Dheena was obsessed over his channel and hardly spoke with anyone. “He was lonely in life…He spent his time watching TV at home, playing games online and posting them on the channel,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
Fake call centre case: Bengaluru Police reach out to US consulate to find citizens hit by fraud
Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): A comparison of the two smartphones
Karnataka: As government shifts students to ‘model school’, villagers protest
CBSE 10th Results 2022: Before Class X term II marks are released, here’s all you need to know
‘A truly unique moment in the history of our sport’ – Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray for Laver Cup
Uttar Pradesh govt accords ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar
Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls: Final voters’ list published, but uncertainty remains on ward system
Ukraine tries to make the case that it can win, citing recent strikes
Brendon McCullum happy with Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement, says the England skipper can ‘immerse himself’ in Tests
The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable
Simbu’s father T Rajendar returns from US after medical treatment