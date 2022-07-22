Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video note

A 23-year-old YouTuber in Hyderabad died by suicide, allegedly due to a fall in patronage, among other reasons. He was suffering from loneliness and depression, police said.

C Dheena, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior, operated a YouTube channel, SeLFlo, since 2018 and posted random gaming videos. The channel has 709 video uploads and 29.8k subscribers.

According to police, Dheena was found dead in Saidabad on Thursday morning by the building watchman. Before ending his life, Dheena posted a video on the channel about declining subscribers, loneliness and lack of guidance and support from parents, police said. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for suspicious death and the investigation is progressing.

Saidabad police inspector Subba Rami Reddy said Dheena was obsessed over his channel and hardly spoke with anyone. “He was lonely in life…He spent his time watching TV at home, playing games online and posting them on the channel,” he said.