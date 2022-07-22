scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video note

C Dheena, a student of IIITM Gwalior, used to operate YouTube channel SeLFlo. Police said that he had posted a video about declining subscribers, loneliness


July 22, 2022 1:11:35 pm
Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video noteA case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for suspicious death and the investigation is progressing.

A 23-year-old YouTuber in Hyderabad died by suicide, allegedly due to a fall in patronage, among other reasons. He was suffering from loneliness and depression, police said.

C Dheena, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior, operated a YouTube channel, SeLFlo, since 2018 and posted random gaming videos. The channel has 709 video uploads and 29.8k subscribers.

According to police, Dheena was found dead in Saidabad on Thursday morning by the building watchman. Before ending his life, Dheena posted a video on the channel about declining subscribers, loneliness and lack of guidance and support from parents, police said. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for suspicious death and the investigation is progressing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

More from Hyderabad

Saidabad police inspector Subba Rami Reddy said Dheena was obsessed over his channel and hardly spoke with anyone. “He was lonely in life…He spent his time watching TV at home, playing games online and posting them on the channel,” he said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement