Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
In Hyderabad, 22-year-old man hacked to death outside his house

The police booked two unknown suspects on charges of murder, criminal intimidation, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 22-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by at least two unidentified persons outside his Hyderabad home. (Representational image via Unsplash)
A 22-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by at least two unidentified persons outside his home late Wednesday in Balapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the Rachakonda police, as Degawat Pawan came out of his home at around 11.40 pm to attend to nature’s call, the assailants, who were waiting for him, attacked him with knives, leaving him severely injured. He suffered multiple injuries and ran into his home. He died while being taken to the hospital.

The murder took place within the compound of their residence at Wadi-e-Omer locality of Shaheen Nagar and family members informed the police about the two unknown assailants.

Pawan belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community and had dropped out of the intermediate education course during the coronavirus pandemic.

An official said the victim and the accused knew each other. While reports said the victim was in a relationship with a girl and her family, who belonged to another community, was against it, the police refused to confirm it as the motive for murder.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Maheshwaram) Anjaiah said special teams have been formed and the police are on the lookout for the two suspects.

Balapur police have registered a case against two unknown persons and started an investigation. It has been learnt that the two suspects have been detained and are in custody. The motive behind the murder is being ascertained.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered at the Balapur police station.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:18 IST
