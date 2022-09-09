Hyderabad: 21-kg Balapur laddu fetches a record Rs 24.6 lakh

The 21-kg famous laddu of Balapur in Hyderabad was auctioned Friday morning for Rs 24.6 lakh as part of the Ganesh Chathurthi festivities in Telangana. The auction of the ladoo, also known as Golden Laddoo, was won by Vengeti Laxma Reddy of VLR builders.

The laddu ‘prasadam’ (sacred food) had fetched Rs 18.9 lakh last year and was expected to cross Rs 20 lakh this year. After a competitive bidding by nine participants, two of whom were locals of Balapur, Vengeti Laxma Reddy won the auction that fetched an additional Rs 5.7 lakh more than last year. The auction is conducted by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

It was the 29th year of holding an auction of laddu that is an integral part of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chathurthi festivities in Telangana. In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450!

The auctioning of laddu marks the start of the main Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad. After travelling 19 km, the Balapur idol is finally immersed at Hussain Sagar Lake. This year, the famed idol is expected to be immersed by 7 pm.

As part of ensuring foolproof arrangements, the city police have deployed 24,132 personnel and 122 platoons on the ground. The main procession route is barricaded to prevent vehicles entering from tributary roads.

Apart from existing cameras, an additional 739 CCTV cameras are installed across the main procession routes. Police have deployed 10 drones at important locations and places of immersion in and around Hussain Sagar Lake. Two mobile command control centres for close supervision and four camera-mounted vehicles will be pressed into service, he said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that around 38,000 idols were installed across Hyderabad. According to police, 9,423 big idols (3 feet and above tall) are waiting to be immersed on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

The police will monitor the main procession route and tributary processions through its CCTV camera network, special squads and other real-time feeds, he said. Multiple Quick Response Teams, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams, ‘SHE’ teams are being deployed

Another important procession of 50-feet tall eco-friendly Ganesh from Khairatabad started its journey to Hussain Sagar Lake at 11 am. The biggest idol in the city is expected to be immersed in the 458-year-old lake by 3 pm.