Hyderabad: 20 children rescued from bangle-making units

Four men and a woman, all hailing from Bihar, have been arrested.

As many as 20 children allegedly trafficked and forced into child labour were rescued from three bangle-making units in Hyderabad’s Balapur Monday. All the children hail from Bihar.

According to the police, the accused exploited the financial situation of the children’s parents and lied to them to convince them to send the kids to Hyderabad. Here, they were made to work in deplorable conditions and kept locked, said the police.

Five persons have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under section 370(a) (exploitation of a trafficked person), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of Indian Penal Code, section 79 (bondage of a child for employment) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, section 14(1) of the Child Labour Act 1986, and section 18 of the Bonded Labour Act, 1986 at Balapur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Thoufiq(23) and Mohammed Sarfaraj(28) of Bihar’s Gaya district, Mohammed Mujahid(22), and Imtiyaz(30) of Purnia district in Bihar, and one Mano Devi(33) of Gaya district.

According to Rachakonda Police, Thoufiq, Sarfaraj, Mujahid, and Imtiyaz run small bangle manufacturing units at houses taken on rent at Errakunta in Balapur. Mano Devi is alleged to have induced parents in different parts of Bihar into parting with their children.

“The children were forced to work from 6 am to 11 pm without any rest and detained in these houses, police found. They were not allowed to move freely or go outside as the houses were kept locked. They were provided stinking food and kept in congested rooms in inhuman conditions. All the children were treated like slaves,” said a police press note.

