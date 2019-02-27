Hyderabad: 19-year-old woman set on fire by classmate for rejecting love proposal

A 19-year-old woman was left battling for her life after a man set her on fire for allegedly rejecting his love proposal in Warangal Wednesday, police said.

The woman, a third-year student of Vagdevi Degree College at Warangal, received 80 per cent burns on her body and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, K Avnesh, the accused and the woman’s classmate, accosted her while she was on her way to college Wednesday morning. After his love proposal got rejected by the woman, Avnesh poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

“Even before anybody could react she was engulfed in fire and received 80 per cent burns. Avnesh escaped from the spot and police is looking for him,” an official said.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with a sickle by a youth for refusing his love proposal in Hyderabad on February 7. The youth had been stalking the girl living in Barkatpura for the last one year and the girl and her father had previously complained about him to Hyderabad Police’s She Teams.