Hyderabad: 14 children from Bihar rescued from bangle making units, two arrested

The duo has been charged with offences of trafficking children to Hyderabad, wrongfully restraining them and using them as labourers at their bangle making units. (Representational Image) The duo has been charged with offences of trafficking children to Hyderabad, wrongfully restraining them and using them as labourers at their bangle making units. (Representational Image)

Fourteen children were rescued from a bangle making unit by Hyderabad police and two inter-state child traffickers were arrested Monday. Most of the children are below 14 years of age, police said.

The arrested were identified as Tarun Chowdary(30) and Suntush Mangi (30). Both are natives of Bihar and presently reside at Chatrinaka in the city.

In a press statement, police said that the two accused migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago and were running bangle making units at Raghvendra colony and Patel Nagar in Chatrinaka police station limits. “They hatched a plan to secure child labour from their native village and two months ago, they went to their native places and managed poor parents luring them with Rs 5,000 a month salary and engaged their minors at the bangle making units,” said police.

The duo has been charged with offences of trafficking children to Hyderabad, wrongfully restraining them and using them as labourers at their bangle making units.

Based on a tip-off, the south zone team of Commissioner’s task force raided the place and rescued the children. Police informed the Child helpline officials for the rehabilitation of the children and reuniting them with their parents.

Chatrinaka police have registered a case and started the investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.