In daylight kidnap drama in Hyderabad, armed mob storms into house, abducts woman on her engagement day

A 24-year-old dentistry student in Adibatla, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was kidnapped from her house on Friday by a mob of over 50 to 80 people, just hours before her engagement. The mob, who arrived in four cars and a truck, also vandalised her house at Turkayamjal and unleashed violence on the family.

While the Rachakonda police rescued the student, M Vaishali Reddy, by Friday night, her family filed a complaint against one K Naveen Reddy, blaming him for stalking and troubling her. The police have filed a case under charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder, trespass etc and arrested 16 people so far.

Naveen, who runs a beverage franchise, was constructing a new branch opposite Vaishali’s home. Following the incident on Friday, her family and relatives ransacked the demolished branch using earth movers. (Express Photo) Naveen, who runs a beverage franchise, was constructing a new branch opposite Vaishali’s home. Following the incident on Friday, her family and relatives ransacked the demolished branch using earth movers. (Express Photo)

The video of the incident that occurred at around 11.30 am as the family was preparing for Vaishali’s engagement in an adjoining function hall was shared widely on social media.

According to police, Vaishali and Naveen met a few months ago and he had approached her family with a marriage proposal. However, the parents were reportedly against the match.

According to Rachakonda police, Vaishali was rescued within six hours of the incident. A police officer said that they were investigating several angles, including unconfirmed reports that Naveen had claimed he had married Vaishali and that she wanted to live with him against her parents’ wishes.