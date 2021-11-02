Huzurabad bypoll results: Counting underway, BJP’s Eatala Rajender in the lead

Counting of votes in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency began at SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar at 8 am. At the end of counting 753 postal ballots, the ruling TRS party took the lead with over 500 votes. According to the ECI website, Eatala Rajender of BJP is leading with 1825 votes at the end of round 4.

The counting of votes is being held in 22 rounds, each of which is expected to take 30 minutes. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting votes by opening EVMs in two halls with 7 tables each at the SRR college. The bypoll saw a massive turnout 86.6 per cent polling on October 30, with as many as 2.35 lakh voters exercising their franchise. The results are expected to be announced by 5 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Shashak Goel on Monday said that no victory procession would be allowed and that only two persons can accompany the winning candidate to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer.

The bye-election was necessitated after Eatala Rajender, a senior leader and Health Minister, resigned as MLA and quit the TRS party in June 2021 after he was unceremoniously dropped from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing by a company owned by his family. The six-time MLA later joined the BJP.

Huzurabad has been a TRS stronghold since 2004 and Rajender has represented the constituency for four terms between 2009 and 2021. The bye-election is seen as a battle between KCR, who wants to assert his supremacy, and Rajender, who wishes to save his political career.