Suspect in Telangana minor’s rape and murder found dead on railway tracks

A massive manhunt to nab the suspect in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Hyderabad ended Thursday after he was found dead on railway tracks in Telangana’s Janagaon district.

The suspect, Pallakonda Raju (30), has been absconding since the night neighbours found the six-year-old girl’s body wrapped in a bedsheet in his house. Telangana police have been looking for him for the last five days and have even offered Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest, amid protests by the opposition demanding speedy justice and an encounter threat by the state Labour Minister Malla Reddy.

On Thursday morning, Raju’s body was found on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district in Telangana. According to a couple of workers on duty near the tracks, Raju allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. E Kumar, an eye witness at the spot, told reporters that he and another keyman was proceeding to work on the tracks when a man hid in the bushes on seeing them. He said that in about 10 minutes they heard passersby shouting about a man jumping before the Hyderabad-bound Konark Express. They said they informed railway authorities and police soon after the incident. Raju’s body was identified based on the tattoo on his hands.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao confirmed the same with a tweet. He said: “Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur. #JusticeForChaithra.”

On Tuesday, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy had told reporters that the suspect should be killed in an encounter as he didn’t deserve to live. Incidentally, in Hyderabad, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry commission is currently looking into the circumstances that led to the death of four suspects in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 6, 2019. According to Cyberabad police, the four suspects snatched weapons from police and attacked them when they were brought to the location for reconstruction of the scene of crime. All four were killed around 500 meters away from the location in an alleged exchange of fire. Several activists and family of the four deceased have questioned the police version of events.

In their efforts to trace the suspect, Hyderabad police Wednesday released multiple photographs of the suspects with possible disguises he could have adopted to evade police. “Not withstanding possibilities of perpetrator causing change in his attributes such as Hairstyle, beard etc…Certain computer-generated most probable disguised images of the accused are being shared,” police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali visited the bereaved family on Thursday morning and handed over an exgratia of Rs 20 lakh.