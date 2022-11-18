After human kill in border village, Telangana officials now suspect a young tiger on prowl

After denying a tiger could be on the prowl on its side of the border and that it could be behind the mauling of a farmer in Khanapur, Telangana forest department officials now suspect the presence of a tiger aged two or three years, even as their Maharashtra counterparts insist none of the tigers is missing from the state’s forests.

On November 15, Sidam Bheem (69) was mauled to death while working at his cotton field alone. His body was dragged to the nearby hills, where it was recovered with bite marks on his throat and back. Villagers said he died on the spot. The incident in Khanapur village, about 5-6km from the border, caused panic and outrage as officials denied the possibility of a tiger on the prowl. They could not recover any evidence to suggest a tiger’s presence though a few villagers claimed to have seen one that morning.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Asifabad district forest officer G Dinesh Kumar said 10 teams of the forest department were in the hot pursuit of a suspected “innocuous” tiger in northern Kumurambheem Asifabad district, even as they wait for the results of DNA samples collected for an examination.

While northern Telangana districts of Asifabad and Adilabad are in the tiger corridor and often report tiger sightings, this time officials had no information even as locals stressed it was a tiger attack. “Initially, we thought it was a leopard attack. Firstly, the pugmark recovered was smaller for a tiger. The style of attack was also similar to that of a leopard because had it been a big tiger, the damage (on the victim) would have been much worse. Moreover, on the same morning, a calf was attacked and the animal failed in its attempt. A tiger would not have failed,” explained the district forest officer.

But now, officials have their own reasons to suspect the presence of a young tiger. On Thursday evening again, some people claimed to have seen a tiger crossing the road near the Kagaznagar rural area. “The last pugmarks were seen in the Vanjiri village area. We are tracking the animal and it has already travelled a 20km distance from Khanapur, where the unfortunate incident happened. A leopard would not have travelled so swiftly. We are looking in the 5-10 km radius of Vanjiri,” the officer added.

The officials have laid camera traps along the track taken by the animal and collected samples from the victim’s body for a DNA examination. “We will know in one or two days,” the officer said. “This one seems to be a young, innocuous tiger. We are trying to provide it with a safe passage to the forest.”

The officials have alerted people in places where pugmarks have been found and asked them to be cautious. The animal, according to the officials, seems to have moved towards vast tracts of cotton fields. With the crop fully grown, it would be difficult to spot the animal among cotton crops four or five feet tall. Four teams of forest personnel are in Asifabad, four in Kagaznagar, and two more are combing in Rebbana mandal.