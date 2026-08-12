How a ritual to seek ‘bountiful’ rain has given BRS chance to target Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The ritual assumes significance particularly because Reddy had earlier targeted BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), during the latter's stint as the CM, for performing similar yagams.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy performed a ritual – “Varuna Yagam” – on the banks of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to seek “bountiful rains” in the state.

The move has given a chance to his political rivals in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to attack and ridicule him, as they accused Reddy of using “diversionary tactics” instead of taking tangible steps to benefit the farmers.

The ritual assumes significance particularly because Reddy had earlier targeted BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), during the latter’s stint as the CM, for performing similar yagams.

On Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that CM Reddy performing rituals would serve no purpose if public issues were not addressed. He said instead of indulging in mere diversionary tactics, Reddy should switch on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors to supply water to farmers. “Switch on the Kaleshwaram Project motors and pump water immediately to the farmers. Performing rituals after that might yield some results,” he remarked.