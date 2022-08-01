History-sheeter shot dead in Hyderabad over ‘property dispute’, associate injured

A man involved in at least 10 criminal cases was shot dead in Hyderabad Monday in what is suspected to be the fallout of a property dispute, the police said. One of the associates of the victim was injured in the scuffle and is currently undergoing treatment, officers added.

Police said the incident took place around 4 am at Neeru’s junction in Madhapur when the deceased, Mohammed Ismail, 34, a resident of Kalapathar, was allegedly travelling in a car with the suspect from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur on the pretext of a meeting, while two other suspects followed them on a motorbike, they revealed. The discussion led to heated arguments and an associate of the key suspect allegedly opened fire at point blank range, killing Ismail on the spot.

Officers said a history sheet was opened against the deceased Ismail in June 2019 at Kalapathar police station after his alleged involvement in a number of criminal cases. “Ismail was earlier convicted for life in one of the cases and was released from jail. He had a few property disputes with the suspects. They had met to discuss the matter and during the discussion, he was shot dead,” Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao told indianexpress.com. “As per our investigation, only one round was fired. The weapon is a country-made gun,” he said.

Madhapur police registered a case and have started verifying the details of the suspects. The key suspect is said to be involved in a criminal case, officers said. Four special teams have been tasked with tracing the suspects.