History-sheeter shot dead in Hyderabad over ‘property dispute’, associate injured

August 1, 2022 2:45:49 pm
A man involved in at least 10 criminal cases was shot dead in Hyderabad Monday in what is suspected to be the fallout of a property dispute, the police said. One of the associates of the victim was injured in the scuffle and is currently undergoing treatment, officers added.
Police said the incident took place around 4 am at Neeru’s junction in Madhapur when the deceased, Mohammed Ismail, 34, a resident of Kalapathar, was allegedly travelling in a car with the suspect from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur on the pretext of a meeting, while two other suspects followed them on a motorbike, they revealed. The discussion led to heated arguments and an associate of the key suspect allegedly opened fire at point blank range, killing Ismail on the spot.
Officers said a history sheet was opened against the deceased Ismail in June 2019 at Kalapathar police station after his alleged involvement in a number of criminal cases. “Ismail was earlier convicted for life in one of the cases and was released from jail. He had a few property disputes with the suspects. They had met to discuss the matter and during the discussion, he was shot dead,” Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao told indianexpress.com. “As per our investigation, only one round was fired. The weapon is a country-made gun,” he said.
Madhapur police registered a case and have started verifying the details of the suspects. The key suspect is said to be involved in a criminal case, officers said. Four special teams have been tasked with tracing the suspects.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Youth who died in Kerala’s Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox, says health dept after NIV confirms
Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students
Climate change challenging, there is an urgent need to act: Kerala CM Vijayan
China banks may face $350 billion in losses from property crisis
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific
DC United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Wayne Rooney’s debut
Prince Charles’ charity got €1.2 million gift from bin Ladens: report
US: Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million
NMAT by GMAC 2022: Registration begins; list of universities accepting score
Karan Johar thanks Dharmendra for being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, actor says ‘will miss this unit’
‘Draconian’ use of discretion by Centre: Delhi minister seeks guidelines on foreign travel by state ministers
Taylor Swift gets criticised for being the worst celebrity private jet polluter; check the complete list