Visakhapatnam: 10 people crushed to death after crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard

Several people were trapped under the crane (Screengrab) Several people were trapped under the crane (Screengrab)

At least 10 persons were crushed to death when a giant crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard limited in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The crane had undergone repairs and officials and operators were inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people, the police said.

Several people have been rushed to local hospitals. At least six bodies have been recovered so far.

More details awaited.

