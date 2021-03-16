High turnout recorded in Telangana Graduate MLC elections; polling peaceful

The elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from two graduates constituencies have reported a record voter turnout. The Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda seat witnessed participation of 76.41 percent voters, whereas the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat recorded total polling of 67.26 percent, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) who released the final poll percentage Monday evening. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 17.

No untoward incidents were reported during the polling on Sunday.

The officials said that ballot boxes have been shifted to the counting center at Saroornagar indoor stadium for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduate constituency to Nalgonda market yard for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduate constituency. Due to the jumbo ballot papers used and the preferential system of counting of votes, the results are expected to be delayed.

Winning the polls is important for the TRS, especially in the wake of two back-to-back setbacks it faced during the byelection to the Dubbak assembly seat and the GHMC council election. BJP wrested the Dubbak seat from TRS and made considerable inroads in the GHMC council by reducing the TRS from 100 to 58 divisions of the corporation.

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao’s educationist daughter Surabhi Vani Devi is a key contestant, fielded by the ruling TRS party, among 163 others in the race.

Vani Devi fielded by the TRS party for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency is pitted against BJP’s N Ramachander Rao, the incumbent who is confident of retaining the seat. Prof K Nageshwar, an independent candidate, is another strong contestant for the seat.

On Monday, Kodandaram wrote to the Election Commission of India seeking deputation of central observers to Telangana to monitor the process of counting of votes on March 17. He raised serious concerns over the safety of ballot boxes. Meanwhile, home minister Md Mahmood Ali stoked a controversy by announcing the name of the candidate he voted for. The Congress party has demanded action against him.

Around 10 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote across the 21 districts that fall within the two graduates MLC constituencies

In 2015, the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates constituency recorded a turnout of 54.6 percent and the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency had recorded 37.7 percent turnout.