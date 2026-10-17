Hidden under maize crop, man grew ganja for years. A glitch gave him away

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A farmer in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district allegedly grew 1,731 ganja plants beneath a maize crop spread across two acres, keeping them hidden for months until a glitch in the drip irrigation system blew his cover

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadOct 17, 2026 07:04 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh ganja farmer, Andhra Pradesh police, ganja farming, weed farming, Andhra Pradesh marijuana farmer, marijuana farmer, man grew ganja for years, man grew marijuana for years, man grew weed for years, Indian express news, current affairsAccording to the police, this isn’t the first time the suspects have grown ganja. (Express photo)
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It was the perfect camouflage. Some 1,731 ganja plants growing under 6-feet-tall maize across 2 acres of land, fed by a drip irrigation system — concealed, innocuous and thriving. Then, the drip irrigation broke — and the game was up.

On October 16, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a farmer in Duttalur village in Nellore district for growing ganja on two of the 9.5 acres of land. This came after the local police received an anonymous tip about illegal ganja cultivation in the area, allegedly discovered after the drip irrigation system stopped working.

The plants were so well hidden that, according to officials, an anti-narcotics team that had swept the area as part of an operation to prevent illegal ganja cultivation had seen only the maize crop.

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“A drip irrigation system was installed to facilitate cultivation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the illegal cultivation had allegedly been carried out for approximately three months under the supervision of U Subba Reddy, a landlord and farmer, of Duttalur. After finding hundreds of ganja plants at the beginning of the raid on October 15, officers flew a drone to identify the extent of the cultivation, and even called the Duttalur Executive Magistrate to record it,” said SPS Nellore SP Ajitha V.

Andhra Pradesh ganja farmer, Andhra Pradesh police, ganja farming, weed farming, Andhra Pradesh marijuana farmer, marijuana farmer, man grew ganja for years, man grew marijuana for years, man grew weed for years, Indian express news, current affairs The village is located on NH-565, which connects to other interstate highways leading to Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, officials said. (Express photo)

The village is located on NH-565, which connects to other interstate highways leading to Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, officials said.

According to the police, this isn’t the first time the suspects have grown ganja.

“They had cultivated it previously and smuggled it out of the state and sold it for crores. The main accused confessed that nine others were involved, including two who financed it, and two others who were supposed to purchase the crop planted about 3 months ago. The crop could potentially have generated crores of rupees upon harvesting and sale,” an official said.

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Andhra Pradesh ganja farmer, Andhra Pradesh police, ganja farming, weed farming, Andhra Pradesh marijuana farmer, marijuana farmer, man grew ganja for years, man grew marijuana for years, man grew weed for years, Indian express news, current affairs A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Duttalur Police Station. After obtaining permission from various authorities, the illegally cultivated ganja crop was destroyed on Friday morning. (Express photo)

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Duttalur Police Station. After obtaining permission from various authorities, the illegally cultivated ganja crop was destroyed on Friday morning.

This discovery comes just after Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Operation Trishul’. A state-wide, three-pronged campaign directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the operation aims for zero drugs, zero tolerance towards atrocities against women, and zero road accidents.

Over the last few days, the state has seized drugs worth Rs 11 lakh at Vijayawada Railway Station and arrested an MBA student for allegedly transporting drugs by train from Bengaluru. The police also intercepted a truck allegedly carrying 385 kg of ganja in Visakhapatnam district.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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