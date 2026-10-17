Hidden under maize crop, man grew ganja for years. A glitch gave him away

It was the perfect camouflage. Some 1,731 ganja plants growing under 6-feet-tall maize across 2 acres of land, fed by a drip irrigation system — concealed, innocuous and thriving. Then, the drip irrigation broke — and the game was up.

On October 16, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a farmer in Duttalur village in Nellore district for growing ganja on two of the 9.5 acres of land. This came after the local police received an anonymous tip about illegal ganja cultivation in the area, allegedly discovered after the drip irrigation system stopped working.

The plants were so well hidden that, according to officials, an anti-narcotics team that had swept the area as part of an operation to prevent illegal ganja cultivation had seen only the maize crop.