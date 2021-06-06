Heroin worth Rs 78 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport, two foreign women arrested

Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about 12 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 78 crore in the international grey market at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

In two separate incidents, the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about 12 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 78 crore in the international grey market from two woman drug-peddlers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The two women passengers from Uganda and Zambia concealed heroin in their checked-in baggage.

The woman from Uganda was detained on June 5 when she came to the airport to collect her baggage which she claimed was missing. She had arrived in Hyderabad from Zimbabwe via Johannesburg and Doha a few days ago. Upon examining the baggage, the officials found white powder suspected to be a narcotic substance concealed in the sides. It was tested and found to be heroin.

On June 6, the woman from Zambia came from Zambia via Johannesburg and Doha. “Detailed examination resulted in the recovery of powder from beneath the pipe rolls which were brought in the baggage. The substance tested positive for heroin,” said officials.

Both were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.