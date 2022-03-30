‘Help them complete their education’, KCR writes to PM Modi on Ukraine med students

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to help Indian students, who came back from war-hit Ukraine, join medical colleges across the country so that they can complete their education. Stating that the education of more than 20,000 Indian students has been disrupted and they have been dislocated from Ukraine, Rao said most of them are from middle-class families which will lose their life savings without any hope of their children completing their medical education.

“Indian students who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine were forced to interrupt their education at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship due to the sudden eruption of war in Ukraine,” the CM wrote.

The dislocation has jeopardised the future of these students who have devoted considerable time and spent a large amount of money in pursuing their medical education, which is now likely to remain incomplete, Rao said. “You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future. Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue,” the CM said in his letter.

For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in the different semesters in the medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate the students, he said.

More than 700 students from Telangana have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education and the state government has decided that their college fees would be borne by the state government.