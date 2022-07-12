Heavy rains in Telangana, KCR puts officials on alert

With heavy rains in Telangana inundating several areas in the northern parts of the state in the Godavari basin, cutting off access to villages, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a marathon review meeting on the flood situation in the state and asked ministers, collectors and government officials to be alert.

In the wake of heavy inflows in the Godavari river due to incessant rains in Maharashtra and upper Godavari catchment areas, the chief minister instructed irrigation officials to discharge water into the Sri Ram Sagar project and other reservoirs.

Following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that several parts of Telangana will receive heavy rains in the next two or three days, the chief minister urged people not to venture out of their homes unless it was urgent. He also directed all ministers, MLAs, collectors and government officials to cancel their leaves and stay alert. No loss of life has been reported in the state so far.

There was some respite for Hyderabad on Monday as the rain stopped for several hours.

Speaking at a high-level meeting of over 12 hours on Monday, KCR said that the government machinery should be prepared to tackle any kind of situation. He called ministers and people representatives over the phone and enquired about the rains and the flood situation in their respective areas. The chief minister also spoke to officials and ascertained the situation in flood-prone districts. He assessed the flood situation in Godavari and took stock of the heavy inflows and flood water levels in the tributaries. KCR also made suggestions to officials on the precautions that should be taken in flood-affected areas.

The chief minister instructed Engineer-In-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar to take adequate measures to contain submergence due to backwaters at the reservoirs that have been receiving heavy flood waters. As the IMD warned of rains for another 7-10 days, KCR appealed to people to co-operate with officials, maintain self-regulation and take precautions during the heavy rains.

The chief minister also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescue teams and chopper services ready for rescue operations if required. The authorities informed the chief minister that Nizamabad, Mulugu, Ramannagudem etc had received heavy downpour and the situation was under control.

River Godavari is in spate at Bhadrachalam as the tributaries Pranahitha and Indravati are receiving heavy inflows. Following the third flood warning issued in Bhadrachalam, the chief minister spoke to transport minister P Ajay Kumar over the phone, enquired about flood situation in Godavari and instructed him to stay in the town and monitor the situation closely.

KCR also made it clear that local people representatives, collectors and officials should stay in their district headquarters and should not to leave in the wake of a red alert sounded in Warangal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Tungaturthi, Mahbubabad, Jangaon etc.

He instructed energy minister G Jagadish Reddy to hold regular review meetings with Nalgonda district collector and superintendent of police and take necessary measures. KCR also asked ministers Indrakaran Reddy and V Prashant Reddy to put the entire administration on high alert in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts in the wake of floods in Godavari. He suggested that Indrakaran Reddy coordinate with irrigation officials and ensure the discharge of excess flows from river Gaddennavagu and Swarnavagu by maintaining 70 per cent storage of water.