IMD predicts extremely heavy rains over south coastal Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy spells of rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh Thursday.

The districts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Guntur and Anantapur districts. Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool districts.

Such rainfall may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, cause localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region. There is also a possibility of damage to vulnerable structures and localised landslides or mudslides. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh Thursday.

According to the IMD bulletin, a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation has concentrated into a depression over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and has moved west–northwestwards and reached near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of Wednesday. It is then likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of Thursday, it said.

This may cause isolated extremely heavy rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday just as it did over parts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal between November 9 and 11. The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema Wednesday and Thursday.