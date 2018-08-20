Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Telangana

Normal life was thrown out of gear at different places in Telangana today as heavy rains lashed many parts of the state. “Extremely heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the district of Bhadradi-Kothagudem, very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Suryapet districts. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Kamareddy and Medak districts,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana for today (at 8.30 am).

The Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over the state, it said. Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received 21 cms of rainfall, followed by the temple town of Bhadrachalam (15 cms), it said.

Several rivulets and other water bodies were in spate following the rains at some places in the state, official sources said. The over-flowing water from such water bodies affected road network.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari today asked the Collectors of Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubababad, Jangaon and Bhupalpally districts to take all precautions in view of the rains.

Srihari, who spoke to the Collectors of the five districts from Warangal on the situation arising out of the rains, urged them to ensure that there was no loss of life or property.

He told the officials to keep special attention on vulnerable and low-lying areas and to strengthen the bunds of tanks and other water bodies, an official release said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the departments of revenue, irrigation, police, municipal administration and Panchayat Raj need to work in coordination to function effectively.

Srihari also directed that the services of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) be used efficiently, the release added. Telangana has been receiving rains, in varying amounts all over the state, for the last one week.

