Heavy rains across Telangana, Yadadri Bhuvanagari district records most rainfall

Following heavy rains across parts of Telangana on Wednesday morning, images of damage and destruction were widely shared on social media. Among them were some photographs from Yadagirigutta hillock.

In a tweet on the damage to Yadagirigutta, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Lok Sabha MP from Nalgonda said: “Heavy rains in Yadadri. RTC bus stuck in the mud on the ghat road. The main road to the temple has caved in. Stormwater has entered the main temple’s queue lines. God’s money gifted to contractors and government officers (sic).” He said so while blaming the contractors and officers for the quality of the work at Yadagirigutta hillock.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta was inaugurated by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last week of March after a five-year-long renovation and reconstruction of a hill shrine. The project cost was about Rs 2000 crore.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman and CEO G Kishan Rao said that everything at the hillock was perfectly alright. “Due to heavy rains yesterday and today, earth has eroded in some places. There are no damages. As works are going on and trenches were dug adjacent to roads, some earth has eroded. That’s all,” he said. Further, he said that senior technical officers and engineers from the Roads and Building department have inspected the sites. “In the future also, there is nothing to worry about,” he added.

According to the state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), with its wide network of automated weather stations, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has recorded the highest average rainfall across the state at 28.7 mm till 8.30 am Wednesday.

Rains that started at around 5 am continued to lash across the state till 8 am. Hyderabad district received an average rainfall of 26.7 mm, followed by Siddipet district which received an average rainfall of 24.2 mm.

Yadagirigutta was also one of the locations to receive the highest rainfall of the day with 86.8 mm of rainfall till 8 am. Pajjur (98 mm), Kamareddi gudem (93.8 mm), and Nemmani (88 mm), all in neighbouring Nalgonda district, recorded the highest rainfalls other than Habshipur in Siddipet district.

Inspection of Rangmahal Jn under metro pillar water stagnation being attended by IRT and CRMP team in coordination with Traffic police . Addl catchpits to drain this shall be taken up pic.twitter.com/Q0yjDqqTZ5 — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) May 4, 2022

Across Hyderabad, several low-lying areas reported waterlogging and inundation. Several locations reported uprooting of trees and power outages.

Macca Colony in Kala Pathar area after Heavy rainfall.

Houses and shops are inundated with water after the downpour.#HyderabadRains #OldCity pic.twitter.com/h1DhebqeS8 — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) May 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter in the morning, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi requested emergency teams to clear inundation at Yathrib Nagar (dhobi ghat) Nashaman Nagar behind Owaisi school, Chacha Garage in Talab Katta, and Mecca colony in Kalapathar. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi tweeted that the Corporation’s field officers were removing the debris without causing any disturbance to the public or transport system.

Heavy windy rainfall this morning lead to tree branches falling on the roads, & water loggings, had a word with @GHMCOnline field officers to actively remove the debris without causing any disturbance to the public or transport system. @KTRTRS @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/CyLch4UTu3 — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) May 4, 2022

