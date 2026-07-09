He survived the fall. Then an IV drip became the ‘murder weapon’

“When Prashant told her this January that he was returning home permanently and had no intention of going back because of the war-like situation in the Gulf, she became upset,” Nizamabad Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar said.

A nurse allegedly pushed her Gulf-returned husband from the terrace of their house and injected a deadly concoction of powdered sleeping pills, toilet cleaner, and tile cleaner acid to kill him and hide her extra-marital affair, Nizamabad police said.

Police in Mugpal of Nizamabad district of Telangana Wednesday said that the nurse, D Sandhya, had planned the alleged murder for months. Police arrested Sandhya on July 4 and eventually picked up her friends Venkat Sai and Anil.

“The murder was planned over several months after she got to know that her husband was coming home. I have never investigated a case where a husband was injected with poison by his wife through an IV drip, while telling him that she was treating him to get better,” Suresh Kumar, Circle Inspector of Nizamabad Town South Rural Circle, told The Indian Express.