He survived the fall. Then an IV drip became the ‘murder weapon’
Police in Mugpal of Nizamabad district of Telangana Wednesday said that the nurse, D Sandhya, had planned the alleged murder for months. Police arrested Sandhya on July 4 and eventually picked up her friends Venkat Sai and Anil.
“When Prashant told her this January that he was returning home permanently and had no intention of going back because of the war-like situation in the Gulf, she became upset,” Nizamabad Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar said.
A nurse allegedly pushed her Gulf-returned husband from the terrace of their house and injected a deadly concoction of powdered sleeping pills, toilet cleaner, and tile cleaner acid to kill him and hide her extra-marital affair, Nizamabad police said.
Police in Mugpal of Nizamabad district of Telangana Wednesday said that the nurse, D Sandhya, had planned the alleged murder for months. Police arrested Sandhya on July 4 and eventually picked up her friends Venkat Sai and Anil.
“The murder was planned over several months after she got to know that her husband was coming home. I have never investigated a case where a husband was injected with poison by his wife through an IV drip, while telling him that she was treating him to get better,” Suresh Kumar, Circle Inspector of Nizamabad Town South Rural Circle, told The Indian Express.
Prashant, from Telangana’s Nyalkal village, married Sandhya three years ago. A year later, he went to Dubai to work as a domestic worker. Sandhya, meanwhile, met B Anil at a private hospital and had a relationship with him.
“When Prashant told her this January that he was returning home permanently and had no intention of going back because of the war-like situation in the Gulf, she became upset,” Nizamabad Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar said.
Police said over the next few months, Sandhya convinced Anil and another friend, Venkata Sai, to help kill her husband.
“During their phone calls, she led Prashant to believe that the two were close friends and promised to introduce them. She also convinced Prashant not to tell his family about his return. After he arrived at the end of June, she introduced them and held a homecoming liquor party. Sai brought the liquor, and they asked Prashant to go to the terrace with them.”
Once there, they allegedly pushed a drunk Prashant off the terrace and, when he didn’t die, took him to a local government hospital.
“At the hospital, Sandhya insisted on taking him to a private hospital. Instead, she got him home and talked him into taking, along with the prescribed medicines, an intravenous drip to regain strength. When he was asleep, she injected the deadly mix into the IV, causing his death,” CI Suresh Kumar said.
Sandhya later informed Prashant’s mother, B Shyamala, who became suspicious and lodged a complaint on July 1.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More