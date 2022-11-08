scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

HC allows police to proceed with probe in ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’

The three accused in the case have been remanded to judicial custody late last month after the HC had directed that they surrender before police.

The court had earlier deferred the investigation. (Representational/file)

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed the police to proceed with the probe into the ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’.

The court had earlier deferred the investigation.

The three accused in the case have been remanded to judicial custody late last month after the HC had directed that they surrender before police.

Also read |TRS MLA poaching case: Top court to hear plea of accused on Monday

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police here registered a case against one of the accused in the ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’ on charges of forgery of documents like PAN card following a complaint made by MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, police said on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

In the ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’, based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, cases under relevant sections – criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 – were filed against the trio — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy — on the night of October 26.

More from Hyderabad

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 10:23:43 pm
Next Story

Karnataka HC gives transport authorities, taxi aggregators four weeks for amicable auto fare resolution

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement