‘Hate speech’ at Mumbai event: Telangana MLA Raja Singh gets fresh notice from Hyderabad police

Controversial Telangana legislator and suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh has been issued a fresh show-cause notice by Hyderabad police for his recent speech at the Hindu Janakrosh Morcha event in Mumbai. The notice issued by the Mangalhat station house officer, dated January 30, refers to a violation of conditions imposed by the Telangana High Court during his release from jail recently. This is the second show-cause notice issued to the MLA by the Hyderabad police in the last two weeks.

The 45-year-old leader had spent 76 days in prison last year after the Telangana Police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against him for repeated offences stoking communal tensions in the city in connection with a controversial video released by Singh in August 2022. The state’s decision to invoke the PD Act against him by stating that he was involved in 104 criminal cases since 2004, including 18 communal cases, was dismissed by the high court in November.

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra Hindutva leader & Telangana MLA T Raja Singh gives open call for violence & killing Muslims at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha event organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj. More than 10000 people attended this event on Jan 29. @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/gqeOVADX7B — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) January 31, 2023

In the fresh notice, the SHO said: “But on 29.1.2023, your video of speech during Janakrosh Morcha rally at Dadar, Mumbai was circulating in social media as well as uploaded in YouTube channel styled as ABP MAJHA in the following link…In that video, your speech is very provocative to a particular community regarding demands of laws on love jihad, cow slaughter, conversion and further words commented like this…”

The notice quoted certain statements of the controversial MLA where he invoked late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray and Maratha king Chhatrapathi Shivaji in his appeal to all Hindus to put up a strong fight. “Your speech with above provocative comments passed which are potential to provoke one particular religion and which is a violation of above-mentioned conditions imposed by the Hon’ble High Court,” it said. The SHO said that one of the conditions imposed by the high court was that in future, the detenue shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp or YouTube.

The police have given two days’ time to the MLA to respond and explain why action should not be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the high court. “Failure to comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for taking legal action,” it said.